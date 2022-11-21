Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 32,430 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,119,483.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,156,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $789,758.12.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $4,746,565.17.

Shares of DCOM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 100,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

