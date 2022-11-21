Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

