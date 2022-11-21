Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.66. 141,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,759,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.