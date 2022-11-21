Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,631 shares of company stock worth $18,273,483. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 2.3 %

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.15.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.45 on Monday, hitting $144.59. The stock had a trading volume of 96,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $305.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

