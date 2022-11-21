Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,346 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VV stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.52. 1,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,653. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.