Dragonchain Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $52,726.56 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dragonchain Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
