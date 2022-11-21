DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,348 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $113.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $119.32. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

