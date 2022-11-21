DRW Securities LLC Buys New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,188,031. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37.

