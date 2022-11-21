DRW Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

DRW Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,375 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 69,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,204,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWY stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 80,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,226. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $81.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

