DRW Securities LLC Invests $876,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 72,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.51. 26,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.13.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

