DRW Securities LLC Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,617 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

About AstraZeneca

AZN traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.35. 153,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

