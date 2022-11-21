DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.38% of Vera Bradley at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Vera Bradley by 102.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,259,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 636,969 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 509.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 210,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 175,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,735,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 608.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Vera Bradley

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.