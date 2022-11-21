DRW Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DRW Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,577 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 833,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,428,947. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

