DRW Securities LLC Sells 38,377 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,377 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,051. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

