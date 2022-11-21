e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.71

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.71 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 663068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,019 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,086 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.