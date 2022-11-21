E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Up 3.2%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 2,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 269,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,940,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 57,571 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 59,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

