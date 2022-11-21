EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $46.87 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 55.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 76.9% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market cap of $46.87 million and $39,901.17 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00383723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00024797 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001242 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00017470 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.28160922 USD and is down -45.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $56,737.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

