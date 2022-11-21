Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) were up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.27 and last traded at $51.23. Approximately 5,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 378,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $704.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

