Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.84. 11,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,809. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $174.90.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.