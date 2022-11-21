ECOMI (OMI) Trading Down 17.8% This Week

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ECOMI has a total market cap of $211.31 million and $1.20 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

