Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $752.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 45.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 313,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

