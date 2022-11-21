ELCO Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 1.7% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 13,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.38. 9,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,894. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

