ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 6.6 %

DIS traded up $6.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.82. 1,802,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,803. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Walt Disney

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.