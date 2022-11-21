Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $260,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

NYSE LLY traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $360.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $342.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.81 and its 200-day moving average is $320.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

