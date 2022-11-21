Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Down 5.8%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.62. 25,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,348,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Enerplus Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

