Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

NYSE ENV opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

