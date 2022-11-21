EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.61. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.18. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $719.56.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

