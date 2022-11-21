ERC20 Reaches Market Cap of $9.33 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $32.30 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,803.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010899 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006252 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00021453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00231053 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00834866 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $34.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.