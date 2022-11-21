Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Alan Roy Hibben Buys 5,000 Shares

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Rating) Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.55 per share, with a total value of C$32,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,171.35.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare Inc has a twelve month low of C$6.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.90.
About Extendicare
Featured Stories
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.