Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Societe Generale from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTCH. Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

Farfetch stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.80. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,666,000 after buying an additional 11,570,054 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,646,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

