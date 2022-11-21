Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $116.07 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00026310 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 323,932,450 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

