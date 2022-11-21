Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,397 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $45.07. 1,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,385. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

