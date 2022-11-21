Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 820 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.08. The stock had a trading volume of 565,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

