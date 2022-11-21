Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 111,198 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,394. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.
