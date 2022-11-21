Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 713,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 69,414 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 97,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,165,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,558,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $41.69. 276,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

