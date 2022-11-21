Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.55. 1,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $89.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

