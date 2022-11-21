Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 31,987 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,211,000 after buying an additional 1,653,313 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 657,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $5,298,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 47,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,177,493. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.38. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.