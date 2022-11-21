Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,805.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,378,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 72,474,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,276,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,516,000 after acquiring an additional 675,055 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,204,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after buying an additional 37,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,075,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,759,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PTLC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 191,465 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

