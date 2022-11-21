Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $524.67. 22,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,318. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $232.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.34.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.54.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

