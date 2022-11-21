Financial Analysis: Bowlero (BOWL) & The Competition

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bowlero to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bowlero and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 17 163 371 4 2.65

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 25.77%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 60.43%. Given Bowlero’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -22.84 Bowlero Competitors $985.02 million -$63.60 million 3.45

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bowlero’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Bowlero has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s rivals have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 883.19% -54.83% 79.72%

Summary

Bowlero rivals beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.