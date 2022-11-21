Financial Analysis: Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) & Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -345.73% -199.01% -161.26% Inter Parfums 10.45% 13.98% 9.12%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 8.94 -$28.10 million N/A N/A Inter Parfums $879.52 million 3.21 $87.41 million $3.22 27.49

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Inter Parfums’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Volatility & Risk

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jupiter Wellness and Inter Parfums, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inter Parfums has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Jupiter Wellness on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, babe, Dunhill, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, French Connection, and Ungaro brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

