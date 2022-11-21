Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 1,054 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $460,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.26. 9,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,409. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $289.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.60 and a 200 day moving average of $239.62.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.