Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $258.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

