Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $40.86 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,014 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,932,345 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

