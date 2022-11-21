Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 141 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 154,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 188.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 33,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.59. 121,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,735,292. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.05.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

