Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 957 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.62. 11,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,685. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.75. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

