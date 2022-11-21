Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 120 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after buying an additional 235,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.39. 4,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,782. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

