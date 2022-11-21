Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 5.3 %

DIS stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.67. 2,285,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,220,803. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Company Profile

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

