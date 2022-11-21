Financial Partners Group Inc Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 80,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $79.70. 256,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,072,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $122.66.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.