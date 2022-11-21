Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $66.73. 20,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

